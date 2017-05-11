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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Concrete Walls Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Bathroom
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP