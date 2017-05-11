Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/counters : granite

Bathroom Concrete Walls Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The “boulder basin” in the powder room.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.