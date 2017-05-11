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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/showers : corner

Bathroom Concrete Walls Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The showers, too, are crafted from smooth, poured-in-place concrete.