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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/showers : full

Bathroom Concrete Walls Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
All bathrooms are also equipped with natural amenities by Mexican apothecary brand, LoredAna.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom