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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Concrete Walls Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
bathroom with skylight
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
bathroom
Small white bathroom
Bathroom
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
The bathroom is a long, linear space with a letterbox window to provide natural light. There are two toilets, a pair of sinks, and two showers.