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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Concrete Walls Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
A washbasin from Rocca.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
bathroom
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.