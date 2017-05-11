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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/counters : concrete

Bathroom Concrete Walls Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
All bathrooms are also equipped with natural amenities by Mexican apothecary brand, LoredAna.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
A washbasin from Rocca.
bathroom
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
By reconfiguring the stairs as a switchback and locating it in the middle section of the house, the architects could fit a slim, tall bathroom between the switchback and the main bedroom.
Small white bathroom
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Detail of existing sink
The Ludemans poured their own concrete during the renovations.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
One of the bathrooms.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom