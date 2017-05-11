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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Concrete Walls Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The “boulder basin” in the powder room.
The bathroom is swathed in the same brick red micro-cement.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
Geometric stonework accents the area around the sink.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
A look at the attached bathroom.
By reconfiguring the stairs as a switchback and locating it in the middle section of the house, the architects could fit a slim, tall bathroom between the switchback and the main bedroom.
Small white bathroom
Local artist Teo Menna designed the pattern for the bathroom cement tile. "It is an old material that refers back to the time of the construction of the building, but was used with a more contemporary language," note the architects.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
The ever-shifting material palette continues in the two bathrooms, which have walls and ceilings with different types of tiles.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
One of the bathrooms.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.
The bathroom is a long, linear space with a letterbox window to provide natural light. There are two toilets, a pair of sinks, and two showers.