Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/lighting : accent

Bathroom Concrete Walls Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
Geometric stonework accents the area around the sink.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos