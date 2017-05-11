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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Concrete Walls Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.