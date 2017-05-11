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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/lighting : wall

Bathroom Concrete Walls Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
bathroom with skylight
Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
The bathroom is swathed in the same brick red micro-cement.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
A washbasin from Rocca.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
A look at the attached bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Local artist Teo Menna designed the pattern for the bathroom cement tile. "It is an old material that refers back to the time of the construction of the building, but was used with a more contemporary language," note the architects.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
The ever-shifting material palette continues in the two bathrooms, which have walls and ceilings with different types of tiles.
One of the bathrooms.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
The bathroom in the guest pavilion takes advantage of the passive solar siting. “Detaching the roof from the walls allowed us to bring in light from the top,” notes the architect. The custom vanity holds a Lacava sink; the tub is AquaStone from Aquatica.