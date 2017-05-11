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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The bathrooms used Towada stone in a natural pale green colour to contrast with the black and beige tones, continuing the “organic” palette.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
"Rio Belize
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
“In Spain, there’s the inheritance of the bourgeois [floor plan] that has shrunk over time,” says Luzárraga. “Usually, the toilets have the worst places in the house: they’re not ventilated or illuminated naturally. We think this also has to do with a Catholic culture where flesh is sin. We wanted to turn this around and play with the concept of intimacy. It gives you a lot of pleasure to take a bath, so don’t we do it close to the window with light and air?”
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The kids' bath is playful while adhering to the home's overall color and material palettes.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
A bathroom for kids features retro-style materials, including a vintage-inspired sink, toilet, and pink mosaic tile.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
Another skylight can be found in the master bathroom. The cozy space features a soaking tub and custom cabinetry built into the eaves.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
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Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
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