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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/counters : granite

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom