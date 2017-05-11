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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bedroom #1 Bathroom