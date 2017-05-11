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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.