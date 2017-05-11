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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
The master bathroom is softly lit by a skylight. The bath, by Laufen, is sunk into the floor to maintain a feeling of space.