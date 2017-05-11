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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/counters : marble

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Oak cabinetry topped with marble continues the kitchen's themes in a bathroom.
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The Main Bathroom
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom