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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.