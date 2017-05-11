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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.