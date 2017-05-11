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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The Statuarieto–walled master bathroom features a Comfort Mood tub by Boffi with taps by Vola; the shower fixtures are by Dornbracht.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP