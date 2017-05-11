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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/floors : slate

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
bathroom: slate and wood