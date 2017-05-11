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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
Eddy Uritani (or Uncle Eddy, as he’s known to Zane) did all the tile work in the kitchen and bathroom. The tiles come from a Canadian company called Interstyle.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
Glass elements not only allude to the ocean, but also lend a fresh look to some of the rooms. Here, Trend glass mosaic tiles brighten up the bathroom. Axor fixtures from Hansgrohe stand next to a minimalist radiator from Zehnder.
The tile is by Carter.
The new master bathroom features matte-black quartz countertops, a Cube sink, and a Scala wall-mount faucet. A Hansgrohe showerhead is surrounded by bold Gelsomino glass mosaic tile.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel