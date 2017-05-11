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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
The Statuarieto–walled master bathroom features a Comfort Mood tub by Boffi with taps by Vola; the shower fixtures are by Dornbracht.
An opaque glass wall which extends the length of the tub, allows filtered light into the bath space. All white elements allow the light to reflect, creating a bright interior.
The main draw of Fukasawa's hut: a bathroom featuring a large, Japanese-style tub with a view.
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When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Photo Courtesy of Chris Brigham
In the bathroom, the sink is by Kohler and the tub is by Maax.
An onsen, or Japanese soaking tub, with a private garden abuts the master suite.
Master Bathroom
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.
Master Bathroom