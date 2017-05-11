Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
The main draw of Fukasawa's hut: a bathroom featuring a large, Japanese-style tub with a view.
Master Bathroom