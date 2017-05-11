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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
bathroom: slate and wood
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom