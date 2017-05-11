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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
Master Bathroom