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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/counters : stone

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Bathroom
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