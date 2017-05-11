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All Photos/bath/tubs : drop in/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Drop In Tubs Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Bathroom
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
A creative way of cutting costs is on display in son Nate’s bathroom, where the wall tiles are arranged in a whimsical, irregular pattern making use of slim sections of tile cut for transitions and corners. “We came up with a pattern that could incorporate random sizes so we were able to order the exact amount of tile that we needed,” Bischoff says. “It allowed us to get the most out of the tile price because there wasn’t that 20 percent that [would normally go] into the landfill.” The two-bowl sink is the Vitviken model from Ikea; it’s topped with a chrome Hansgrohe faucet and accented by Ikea’s Godmorgon medicine cabinets customized by MADE.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom