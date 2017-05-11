Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Main bathroom
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
An Ethos bathtub contrasts woodwork by Porcelanosa in the master bathroom.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
Custom Alison Rose of Artistic Tile completes the decadent scene, with marble accents on the floor and walls.
A handmade de Gournay mural was installed in the bathroom as a nod to a painting by Charles Baskerville. The painting was installed in a home rented by Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Brass and marble accents, a large wall-mounted sink, and a geometric mirror create a serene bath retreat.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The home is also outfitted with a full bathroom with a composting toilet and a stacked washer-dryer unit.
The guest bath has a clawfoot tub.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
A floating sink and mirror add to the airy feel of the home, creating a larger sense of space.
The master bath is complete with a deep soaking Agape Spoon XL bathtub. The outdoor area is enclosed for privacy, enabling the extensive glazing. J Geiger roller shades offer additional seclusion.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
In the master bathroom, oversized windows and an Agape mirror pull the outside in.
The design team embraced Ibiza's upscale club culture when designing the hotel's two signature restaurants, the modern Asian cuisine-based Izakaya and The Butcher, an upscale seasonal "burger joint."
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Saligna timber has been used for built-in counters in the double-sink vanity.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
Housed underneath the mezzanine level, the bathroom features whitewashed walls and an elegant, freestanding bath.
Case Inlet Retreat
The master suite bathroom features an outdoor shower.
The result is a visually clean house composed of a pure vernacular shape, with all functional elements distilled to their basic requirements.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
The cabinets in the master bathroom are made of kirei board, a material produced from the stalks of sorghum.
The unifying elements of walnut and steel—with a little marble and concrete thrown in—continue downstairs in the bathroom and bedroom.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.
The master bathroom is softly lit by a skylight. The bath, by Laufen, is sunk into the floor to maintain a feeling of space.
Master Bath
12