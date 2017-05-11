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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/showers : open

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
The master suite bathroom features an outdoor shower.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.