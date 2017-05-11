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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Saligna timber has been used for built-in counters in the double-sink vanity.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.