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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Main bathroom
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.