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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/floors : marble

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
The unifying elements of walnut and steel—with a little marble and concrete thrown in—continue downstairs in the bathroom and bedroom.