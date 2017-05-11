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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/showers : corner

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Master Bath