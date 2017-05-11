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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : wall

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Main bathroom
A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
A floating sink and mirror add to the airy feel of the home, creating a larger sense of space.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Saligna timber has been used for built-in counters in the double-sink vanity.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
The result is a visually clean house composed of a pure vernacular shape, with all functional elements distilled to their basic requirements.