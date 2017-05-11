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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The home is also outfitted with a full bathroom with a composting toilet and a stacked washer-dryer unit.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.