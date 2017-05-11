Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.