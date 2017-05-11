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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.