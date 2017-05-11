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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.