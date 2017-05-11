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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/showers : full

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.