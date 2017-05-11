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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.