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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/floors : travertine

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.