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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/counters : wood

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
Saligna timber has been used for built-in counters in the double-sink vanity.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.