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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.