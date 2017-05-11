Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Main bathroom
Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
An Ethos bathtub contrasts woodwork by Porcelanosa in the master bathroom.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The guest bath has a clawfoot tub.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The master bath is complete with a deep soaking Agape Spoon XL bathtub. The outdoor area is enclosed for privacy, enabling the extensive glazing. J Geiger roller shades offer additional seclusion.
Housed underneath the mezzanine level, the bathroom features whitewashed walls and an elegant, freestanding bath.
Case Inlet Retreat
The master suite bathroom features an outdoor shower.