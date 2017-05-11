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All Photos/bath/floors : dark hardwood/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Dark Hardwood Floors Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky