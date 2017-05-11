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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
The yard also features a rustic outdoor shower.
Outdoor bathing options include a shower and a clawfoot tub. The fixtures are from Chicago Faucets. The loft orients the house toward a point at the edge of the bay. “The building itself is like a navigation device,” says Steely. “It’s like a compass.”
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
The Yucca Valley retreat includes an outdoor shower with byCocoon showerheads and faucets.
A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
The girls rinse off in the partially enclosed shower outside the master bathroom. “The kids really love the ups and downs and ins and outs of the house,” says Daniela.
Molly and Jeff wanted their guests to have creature comforts, so early on they built an outdoor shower that’s illuminated by string lights at night.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
An alfresco shower encourages guests to linger outdoors.
The bedroom opens out onto a small rear deck with potted plants and an outdoor shower.
Set on the Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel is one of Iceland’s ultimate indulgences. The location is unbeatable for its landscape, curative waters, and wellness services.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
The outdoor shower.
An outdoor shower is surrounded in teak.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
An outdoor shower tucked behind a screen off the master bedroom neutralizes this threat. “We thought it sounded great for muddy kids to run up and shower off there,” Coco says.
The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
A Voido rocker by Ron Arad for Magis sits by the outdoor shower, also new.
An outdoor shower.
A serene outdoor shower space is surrounded by shou sugi ban wood.
An outdoor shower offers a zen-like sanctuary to wash off the day.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
The angled walls have created opportunity for a sheltered porch and outdoor shower.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
A second-story outdoor shower sits at the top of the stairs. California Faucets supplied the shower head and shower arm. Eco Arbor interlocking deck tiles were used on the floor.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave,
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave," she says. "The property still maintains a beach-house charm."
Outdoor shower
Reclaimed and recycled cypress beams measure 16 inches tall, six inches wide and are 36 feet long. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
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