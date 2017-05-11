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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/locations : side yard

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
An outdoor shower.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave,
"I want the members to feel completely comfortable and not want to leave," she says. "The property still maintains a beach-house charm."
House Ocho
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The Monocabin even comes with a patio and outdoor shower to facilitate open-air living.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.