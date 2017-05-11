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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
The bedroom opens out onto a small rear deck with potted plants and an outdoor shower.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
An outdoor shower.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
A poolside outdoor shower.
There are two outdoor showers. The upstairs one is an extension off the master bath, with shades for privacy. The fixtures are by Sonoma Forge.