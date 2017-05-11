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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : shower/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower is surrounded in teak.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
Reclaimed and recycled cypress beams measure 16 inches tall, six inches wide and are 36 feet long. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.